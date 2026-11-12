Joint bids for the 2031 and 2035 FIFA Women's World Cups have met the governing body's hosting requirements and will be put to a vote by member associations later this month.

The United States, Mexico, Costa Rica and Jamaica have submitted the sole joint bid for the 2031 tournament, which will feature an expanded 48-team field for the first time. The 2035 edition has one bid, submitted jointly by England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

FIFA's evaluation reports, released Wednesday, concluded that both bids meet the minimum hosting requirements ahead of a vote at the Extraordinary FIFA Congress on Nov. 23.

The report highlighted the strong foundations of the 2031 bid, pointing to the United States' recent experience co-hosting the men's World Cup with Mexico and Canada, as well as hosting the 2025 Club World Cup. The tournament is projected to attract 4.5 million spectators across the four host nations.

The 2031 bid included 20 proposed stadiums across the four countries, with 14 in the United States, four in Mexico and one each in Jamaica and Costa Rica. One stadium included in the proposal, the new RFK Stadium in Washington, D.C., has yet to be built, while the other proposed venues are existing facilities.

The four stadiums under consideration for the final are Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, AT&T Stadium near Dallas, SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles and MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Seven of the proposed stadiums in the United States have artificial surfaces, as does one in Mexico. They would need to be fitted with natural grass for the tournament. At the men's World Cup this past summer, several stadiums, including Lumen Field in Seattle, installed temporary grass fields.

FIFA noted that U.S. government agencies had submitted letters of support committing to meeting requirements involving immigration, visas, work permits and security.

"Accordingly, while certain commitments require further engagement, there is a sound basis for confidence that continued dialogue and collaboration with the relevant government agencies should support the successful organization and delivery of the tournament, should the bid be successful," FIFA said.

The 2035 bid adopted the theme "All Together."

The bid draws on the shared commitment of the four member associations and their experience, both current and upcoming, in hosting major international sporting events, including UEFA Women's Euro 2022 and UEFA Euro 2028.

The four nations proposed 15 host cities and 19 stadiums, including 14 in England, two in Northern Ireland, one in Scotland and two in Wales. The final would be held at Wembley Stadium in London.

FIFA also announced Wednesday that the draw for next year's Women's World Cup in Brazil will take place Dec. 11 in Rio de Janeiro.

The 32 teams will be divided into four pots of eight, with the top four teams in the rankings kept apart in the group stage.

The seeding will be based on the FIFA rankings released Dec. 7. As of Wednesday, defending champion Spain was ranked No. 1, followed by the United States, Germany and England.