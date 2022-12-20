The victorious Argentine national team, accompanied by their illustrious captain Lionel Messi, arrived back in their homeland at the Ezeiza international airport in Buenos Aires at 2:40 am (0540 GMT) on Tuesday to a rapturous welcome, after having clinched the World Cup title on foreign soil.

Having beaten France in Sunday's thrilling final, the players will now spend the night at the Argentine Football Association (AFA) training complex near the airport, where thousands of supporters are waiting to greet them.

They will then begin a tour of the Buenos Aires city center from midday on Tuesday with millions expected out in the streets on what is a public holiday.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW...