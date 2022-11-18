"Tick-tock" is the only sound giving people anxiety as the countdown to the World Cup begins.

The first World Cup to be hosted by an Arab country and held during winter will kickstart on Sunday with the eyes of football fans glued to the stars as the best football players in the world will battle for the ultimate glory on Qatari grounds.

Among the players who will grace our screens from Doha are the 11 players with the highest market values, which have garnered attention in the football sphere.

The value of the roster of the most expensive players goes beyond the 1 billion euro ($1.04 billion) mark.

When we look at the most valuable 11, Belgium National Team goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois sits comfortably in the castle as the Belgian glove carries a staggering market value of 60 million euros.

The most valuable players in the backline are Canadian Alphonso Davies, who is valued at 70 million euros, Portuguese Ruben Dias stands at 75 million euros, Dutch defender Matthijs de Ligt at 70 million and Portugal's right-back Joao Cancelo who is also valued at 70 million euros.

The middle of the park is nothing shy of ludicrous figures too as Federico Valverde, who will be donning the Uruguay National Team jersey in Qatar, is worth 100 million euros.

Nineteen-year-old England international Jude Bellingham, who exploded into the scene wearing Borussia Dortmund colors, has a market value of 100 million euros and his compatriot Manchester City's Phil Foden carries a market value of 110 million euros.

On the offensive line, there is Brazil's 22-year-old ball acrobat, Vinicius Junior, who is worth 120 million euros.

Kylian Mbappe, one of the biggest trump cards of the French National Team, is worth 160 million euros, while the Three Lions skipper and striker Harry Kane is valued at 90 million euros.