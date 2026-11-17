India are set to field four frontline fast bowlers in this week's opening test against New Zealand, but captain Shubman Gill faces a difficult selection decision with several pace options competing for places.

Jasprit Bumrah returns to spearhead the attack, while Mohammed Siraj is expected to retain his place after India swept the preceding Twenty20 and one-day international series against the visitors.

Prasidh Krishna and Gurnoor Brar are also in contention, but Akash Deep and Anshul Kamboj could have the advantage because of their ability to contribute valuable runs lower down the batting order.

"Honestly, it's a bit of a headache, but a good kind of headache to have," Gill told reporters Tuesday.

"We definitely want four fast-bowling options, but we are still deciding which fast bowlers those will be, and we want to cover all the aspects.

"We have seen at times on days three, four and five that the wicket, especially with the old ball, does go a little bit flat.

"So from our fast-bowling unit, we would want someone who has pace, someone who can hit the areas consistently, and then obviously going in with one spinner to control from one end, because it won't be easy to bowl against the wind if the wind is strong."

Rishabh Pant will return from a side strain to take his place behind the stumps for the opener in the two-test series beginning in Wellington on Thursday.

Gill said he was not worried about the wicketkeeper's lack of recent game time.

"He scored hundreds all over the world. As a wicketkeeper, he scored hundreds in Australia, South Africa and England," he added.

"This is probably the only country where he hasn't. So I think he'll also be looking forward to that."