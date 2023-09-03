The prospect of Russian and Belarusian athletes competing at the upcoming Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, has been dashed, with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) deeming the plan "not feasible" due to technical issues.

The initial idea of involving athletes with Russian and Belarusian passports at the Asian Games 2023 emerged during discussions at the Olympic Summit in December 2022.

However, as the event draws closer, logistical challenges have forced the IOC to make a tough call.

In a July general assembly, the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) granted permission for up to 500 athletes from Russia and Belarus to participate in the Asian Games as neutrals. This decision sparked the IOC's exploration of a proposal for athletes from both nations to engage in select Paris 2024 qualifying events under the OCA's umbrella.

Nonetheless, a spokesperson from the OCA clarified that the Asian Games will see "no Russian and Belarusian athletes," underlining that this was a decision made by the IOC, not the OCA.

This development mirrors the exclusion of Russian and Belarusian athletes from competing in the European Games earlier this year.

The Hangzhou 2022 Asian Games, originally scheduled for an earlier date but postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, are now set to unfold from Sep. 23 to Oct. 8.

The IOC's initial ban on Russian and Belarusian athletes from international sports events came in response to Moscow's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

However, the IOC recently recommended to sports federations that Russians and Belarusians be allowed to return as neutral athletes in individual events, subject to stringent conditions.

It is worth noting that this recommendation does not pertain to their potential participation in the Summer Olympics in Paris next year or the Winter Olympics in Milano Cortina in 2026.

The IOC plans to make a decision on that matter "at the appropriate time."

In a related development, last month, the IOC extended invitations to participate in Paris 2024 to 203 eligible nations.

Notably, Guatemala, currently under suspension, as well as Russia and Belarus, found themselves excluded from the list due to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.