Algerian Olympic boxing champion Imane Khelif is still scheduled to return to the ring on Dec. 15 in Paris, despite the withdrawal of her previously announced opponent, Dutch boxer Clarida Sarabia.

The six-round professional bout will mark Khelif's first competitive appearance since she won gold in the women's welterweight division at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Promoter Stair Event confirmed Tuesday that the fight would proceed, although a replacement opponent has yet to be announced.

"The opponent did have to withdraw from the fight for administrative reasons," a spokesperson for Stair Event told Reuters. "But the bout is still scheduled for December 15. We'll announce the opponent soon."

Sarabia, 21, had been scheduled to face Khelif in the French capital. Her withdrawal was confirmed by her promoter, Sube La Mano Promotions, which said the decision followed careful consideration of the circumstances and the boxer's professional interests.

"Out of respect for the promoter and all parties involved, we prefer to keep the details of our private discussions confidential," a spokesperson said.

"Clarida was looking forward to this opportunity, and we remain open to making this fight happen in the future."

The withdrawal comes after weeks of anticipation surrounding Khelif's return. The Algerian, 27, has not fought since defeating China's Yang Liu in the women's welterweight final at the Paris Olympics in August 2024.

Her participation in those Games attracted international attention following a dispute over her eligibility.

The International Boxing Association (IBA) had disqualified her from the 2023 Women's World Championships, citing eligibility concerns based on sex chromosome tests. However, the International Olympic Committee (IOC), which oversaw boxing at the Paris Games, allowed her to compete.

The controversy continued after the Olympics, particularly following World Boxing's introduction of mandatory genetic sex testing for athletes competing in its events. The organization, which will oversee boxing at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, introduced the requirements as part of its eligibility framework.

Khelif said in February that she was willing to undergo genetic testing, provided it was administered by the IOC.

Her return to competition has also faced previous setbacks. A planned professional debut against Germany's Julia Igel in April was postponed after Khelif sustained an injury.

In a promotional video released by Stair Event on Instagram ahead of the December contest, Khelif reflected on her lengthy absence and determination to return.

"Days became weeks, weeks became months. I waited, doubted. But deep inside, the fire never died. Behind closed doors, I kept fighting," she said.

"Because this fight was never only mine. It was for everyone who dared to be, for everyone who refused to give up."

The December 15 contest will give Khelif an opportunity to resume her boxing career in the city where she reached the pinnacle of amateur boxing. However, the identity of her new opponent remains unknown, with organisers expected to provide further details.

Her longer-term ambitions have also come under scrutiny amid the eligibility dispute. Asked in February whether she intended to defend her Olympic title at the 2028 Games, Khelif declined to commit, citing legal complaints against World Boxing over its gender-testing requirements.

Her coach, Kamel Abdesselam, has separately suggested that she has little interest in returning to the Olympics, arguing that she has already achieved her ultimate goal by becoming an Olympic champion.