Two-time Formula 1 world champion Fernando Alonso will return to the Dakar Rally in January with Aston Martin, marking his first appearance in the event in seven years, the British manufacturer announced Tuesday.

The 45-year-old Spaniard will drive an Aston Martin Dreadnought as part of a three-car entry alongside nine-time World Rally champion Sebastien Loeb and reigning World Rally-Raid champion Lucas Moraes.

Alonso will reunite with Spanish co-driver Marc Coma, a five-time Dakar motorcycle champion who accompanied him during his debut in 2020.

"After deciding to continue racing in Formula One with the Aston Martin Aramco Formula One Team, I thought carefully about Dakar," Alonso said in a statement.

"In the end, the decision became simple. I wanted to embrace the challenge completely and take on both Formula 1 and the Dakar Rally in the same year," he added.

Alonso made his Dakar debut with Toyota in 2020, finishing 13th overall and racking up a second-place finish in Stage 8.

"In 2020, Dakar was one of the most challenging and enjoyable experiences of my career. I have enormous respect for this race and the specialists who have mastered it," he said.

The Spaniard, who extended his Formula 1 contract with Aston Martin through 2027, emphasized that his commitment to the championship would remain unchanged.

"Formula 1 remains my priority. But I am a racing driver, and challenges like this are why I love competing. I'm looking forward to seeing what we can achieve," he added.

Aston Martin will make its Dakar debut with the Dreadnought, a rally-raid vehicle developed and built in partnership with Prodrive.

The 2027 Dakar Rally will begin in Portugal on Jan. 9 and conclude in Marrakech, Morocco, on Jan. 23, after being relocated from Saudi Arabia due to security concerns.