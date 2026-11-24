Formula One hailed the Las Vegas Grand Prix as a major success after a record 352 overtakes and 35 lead changes produced an entertaining battle won by Red Bull's Max Verstappen ahead of McLaren's Lando Norris.

Verstappen held off Norris by just 0.639 seconds over 50 laps on Saturday night to claim his third Las Vegas victory in four years, while McLaren's Oscar Piastri finished third in a race that delivered sustained wheel-to-wheel action along the city's famous Strip.

The spectacle helped silence concerns about ticket demand ahead of the event, with Formula One pointing to the unprecedented overtaking figures as evidence of the circuit's growing appeal.

According to the sport's governing body, the combination of energy deployment, overtaking modes and the circuit's long straights created frequent opportunities for drivers to challenge one another, producing 35 changes of the lead and 352 overtakes across the field.

Red Bull Racing's Dutch driver Max Verstappen lifts the trophy on the podium after winning the Las Vegas Formula One Grand Prix at the Las Vegas Strip Circuit, Las Vegas, U.S., Nov. 22, 2026. (AFP Photo)

Norris, who briefly moved into the lead after recovering from outside the points, described the contest as potentially one of the best races in Formula One history for television audiences, although he questioned how much battery deployment influenced some of the overtaking.

"From a racing point of view, from the outside, I'm sure it probably was the best race ever in Formula One," Norris said.

However, the British driver suggested that some passes were less about traditional wheel-to-wheel racing and more about the advantage gained through energy deployment.

"The thing is ... some of the overtakes weren't overtakes, you press boost and you go past someone," he said.

"But the racing was still good. You're still fighting for position, and there are a lot of good things in there."

Norris also suggested that Formula One could deliver even better racing under its planned engine regulations for 2030, which are expected to place greater emphasis on conventional combustion power and reduce drivers' reliance on hybrid energy management.

The FIA announced an agreed framework on Friday for a lighter and simpler 2.1-liter turbocharged V8 engine, sustainable fuels and limited hybridization, marking a potential shift in the sport's technical direction.

Norris argued that reducing the emphasis on battery deployment would allow drivers to push harder without constantly managing energy recovery and distribution.

"But I'm sure if you didn't have the battery how it was, you would still have just as many overtakes, and we would enjoy it even more as drivers because we would be able to just push and go flat out and not have to think about regen (energy regeneration) and battery and not deploying and deploying and all of this stuff," he said.

"So, yeah, we could have been even better. So, imagine in 2030. Oh my God, that's going to be the best race you've ever seen."

Las Vegas strengthens Formula One's commercial appeal

Beyond the action on the track, Formula One highlighted the commercial success of its Las Vegas race, which has become an increasingly important part of its expansion in the United States.

The event marked the 21st consecutive sold-out race on the 2025 calendar, despite questions over ticket demand during the build-up. Unusually cool temperatures and the fact that both championship battles had already been decided had raised concerns about spectator interest.

Kimi Antonelli had already secured the drivers' championship, while Mercedes had clinched the constructors' title before the sport arrived in Nevada.

Rain disrupted Thursday's practice sessions, but clear and cool conditions on Friday and Saturday helped draw large crowds to the grandstands overlooking the Strip.

Formula One also announced seven major commercial partnerships during the weekend, including agreements with Nike, Standard Chartered and fitness wearable company Whoop, all scheduled to begin in 2027.

Apple announced another significant development, confirming that it would broadcast every F1 Academy qualifying session and race in the United States from 2027.

The sport said its Las Vegas Grand Prix, which made its debut in 2023, had generated a cumulative economic impact of $3.2 billion for southern Nevada.

The 2025 edition attracted 165,000 individual visitors from 49 countries, generated $43 million in state and local tax revenue and reached a worldwide audience of more than 67 million, according to Formula One.

The weekend also attracted an array of celebrities, including Kim Kardashian, "Star Wars" creator George Lucas, actors Adam Sandler and Keanu Reeves, and Blackpink member Lisa.

Lisa represented Ferrari in a pre-race celebrity competition organized by Formula One and Lego, which saw DJs, actors, athletes and celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay race illuminated Lego Formula One minicars.

Australian DJ Fisher, representing Red Bull, won the lighthearted contest.

Meanwhile, Alisha Palmowski brought the F1 Academy season to a close with her sixth victory, finishing ahead of Alba Larsen and Nina Gademan in the all-female championship.

Formula One CEO Stefano Domenicali said the weekend demonstrated the sport's ability to combine competitive racing with entertainment, celebrity appearances and global commercial partnerships.

"Las Vegas once again demonstrated the extraordinary power of Formula One," Domenicali said in a statement.

"From thrilling racing on the track to the gathering of fans, global business leaders and icons from entertainment and culture, this weekend showcased our unique ability to bring the world together."