Seven-time Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton has called on Israel to allow humanitarian aid into Gaza without further delays after visiting the Rafah border crossing in Egypt, where he witnessed trucks waiting to deliver essential supplies to Palestinians.

The Ferrari driver visited the crossing and Egyptian Red Crescent logistics facilities in North Sinai on Tuesday, meeting aid workers and officials involved in coordinating relief shipments to the war-torn Palestinian territory.

Hamilton arrived in El Arish, where North Sinai Gov. Khaled Megawer briefed him on Egypt's humanitarian operations, including the preparation and transportation of aid into Gaza and the reception of wounded and sick Palestinians seeking medical treatment in Egypt.

During the visit, the 41-year-old greeted Egyptian Red Crescent personnel, shook hands with workers and asked how frequently humanitarian supplies were being allowed into Gaza. He also toured warehouses where relief materials are organized and prepared for delivery.

In a statement posted on Instagram Wednesday, Hamilton described what he witnessed as deeply distressing, criticizing the restrictions on humanitarian assistance and the conditions facing Palestinians.

"The past three years of Israel's genocide in Gaza is appalling. It's an injustice for people to be denied their freedom, their safety and their dignity. No human being should be treated as though their life matters less," he wrote.

Hamilton said he saw walls stretching for miles around the territory, describing the experience of standing outside Gaza as being near an "open-air prison."

He also highlighted the difficulties facing humanitarian workers and truck drivers attempting to deliver assistance.

At the Rafah crossing, Hamilton said he saw food trucks lined up and ready to enter Gaza but regularly facing restrictions and lengthy delays. He recalled speaking to one driver who had already been waiting for more than 12 hours.

British Formula 1 driver Lewis Hamilton (C) visits the Rafah border crossing between Egypt and the Gaza Strip, Nov. 10, 2026. (AA Photo)

At a nearby Egyptian Red Crescent logistics center, he praised the efforts of aid workers but expressed frustration over essential supplies being rejected, including sleeping bags, first-aid kits, medical equipment, wheelchairs and footballs intended for children.

"Israel needs to fulfil its obligations under the ceasefire and let the aid trucks in. No excuse," Hamilton wrote.

"I don't want us to get used to their suffering. I don't want us to look away."

The British driver also urged the international community to maintain pressure on Israel and work together to ensure humanitarian assistance reaches Palestinians in need.

Hamilton's visit came as Gaza faced worsening humanitarian conditions following heavy rainfall and flooding over the weekend, which inundated displacement camps and damaged makeshift shelters.

Thousands of families already living in tents and temporary accommodation face additional hardship as winter approaches.

The humanitarian crisis has persisted despite a ceasefire agreement reached in October 2025. The agreement included provisions for at least 600 trucks carrying humanitarian assistance and commercial supplies to enter Gaza daily, but deliveries have continued to fall short of the agreed target.

According to the U.N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, 466 trucks carrying humanitarian supplies were registered for entry into Gaza between Oct. 26 and Nov. 1.

Of those, 397 were offloaded on the Israeli side of crossing points. Israeli authorities also notified U.N. agencies on Nov. 1 that humanitarian and commercial shipments from Egypt would be suspended, with some exceptions, citing concerns about smuggling.

Israel strongly denies accusations of genocide and maintains that its military campaign targets Hamas members.

The Rafah crossing, a key route for humanitarian assistance and medical evacuations between Egypt and Gaza, has faced repeated restrictions and closures.

Israel controls the Gaza side of the crossing, while Egyptian authorities coordinate aid operations on their side of the border.

Hamilton has previously used his international platform to highlight humanitarian crises and advocate for social change.

In 2021, he established Mission 44, a charitable foundation supporting young people from underrepresented backgrounds by improving access to education, employment and opportunities in science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

He has also repeatedly spoken out about the suffering of Palestinian children, sharing messages about those killed in Israeli airstrikes and calling for an end to the violence.

His latest intervention comes shortly after reaching another milestone in his racing career. Hamilton made his 400th Formula One Grand Prix start at Sunday's Sao Paulo Grand Prix in Brazil, becoming only the second driver to reach the mark after former teammate Fernando Alonso.

The seven-time champion is fourth in the 2026 drivers' standings with 261 points, while Mercedes' Kimi Antonelli has secured his first world championship with three races remaining.