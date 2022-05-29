Red Bull's Sergio Perez won the rain-delayed Formula One Monaco Grand Prix on Sunday.
The Mexican finished ahead of Ferrari's Carlos Sainz, world champion Max Verstappen, while homeboy Charles Leclerc finished fourth.
