Thirteen-year-old Enes Çağan Çakır is preparing to take his motorcycle racing ambitions onto the world stage after winning the 2026 FIM MotoMini Türkiye Series championship in the 160cc category.

The young rider from Bursa will represent Türkiye at the FIM MotoMini World Series Final, scheduled for Nov. 21-26 at the Circuit Ricardo Tormo in Valencia, Spain.

The competition will bring together 44 riders aged 10-14 from 22 countries, giving Çakır an opportunity to test himself against some of the world's most promising young motorcycle racers.

Çakır secured his place in the international competition with an impressive campaign in the Turkish series, where his performances earned him the 160cc championship title. His success has rewarded five years of dedication to the sport, which he began pursuing after being inspired by his father, a motorcycle instructor.

His interest in motorcycles developed at an early age. Çakır has recalled how his passion began when he pressed the starter of his father's motorcycle, an experience that sparked a fascination that has since developed into a competitive pursuit.

Since then, he has devoted himself to improving his riding skills, working through the demands of training and competition while gaining experience on the track.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency (AA), Çakır said the excitement of racing and the challenge of competing against other riders were central to his passion.

"I get excited and try to adapt to the race. Competition, adrenaline and passion are very important. Throughout the race, I analyze where I can overtake my rivals and where I can make an attack," he said.

Although the physical demands of racing can leave him exhausted, he said the satisfaction of reaching the podium makes the effort worthwhile.

"Even if I am tired at the end of the day, standing on the top of the podium takes away all my fatigue and makes me feel very happy," he added.

His Turkish championship has now opened the door to a much bigger challenge in Valencia, where he will compete against riders from across the world. Çakır is maintaining an intensive training schedule as he prepares for his international debut, determined to make the most of the opportunity.

Representing his country abroad is another source of motivation for the young racer, who said he was proud to carry Türkiye's name into an international competition.

"I am very proud to represent Türkiye in another country in an international race. God willing, we will achieve good results there as well," he said.

Beyond the upcoming championship, Çakır has his sights set on following in the footsteps of two of Türkiye's most successful motorcycle racers, Toprak Razgatlıoğlu and Kenan Sofuoğlu.

He hopes to emulate their achievements through continued hard work, with the Valencia competition offering an important opportunity to measure his progress against international opposition.