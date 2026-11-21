Max Verstappen has won two of the three Las Vegas Grand Prix editions but had never started from pole position until this year.

The Dutchman secured his first pole at the circuit after Kimi Antonelli was handed a five-place grid penalty, despite qualifying ahead of Verstappen on Friday night.

Antonelli, 20, clocked a fastest lap of 1:33.893 in the third qualifying session to claim the top spot, with Verstappen second. However, the Mercedes driver will drop to sixth for Saturday night's race after his team exceeded its season allocation of engines.

Mercedes, which has already secured the constructors' championship, placed two cars among the top three in qualifying. George Russell finished 0.331 seconds behind teammate Antonelli and will start alongside Verstappen on the front row. Russell won the Las Vegas Grand Prix two years ago.

"I think on the whole we've been very competitive," Russell said. "But Max, this morning we actually had as the fastest."

Verstappen, a four-time F1 champion who had a combative practice session earlier Friday, was 0.258 seconds behind Antonelli.

The Dutchman had been summoned by the stewards to explain separate incidents involving Russell and Franco Colapinto, but no penalties were issued. Verstappen weaved in front of Russell before the two drivers went side by side.

The three drivers sat together at the post-qualifying news conference, with Antonelli between Verstappen and Russell. Both were asked about their on-track encounters.

"Nothing happened," Verstappen said.

"No confusion," Russell said. "I think it was pretty clear."

It had been a difficult couple of days for Verstappen. The Dutchman twice complained over the team radio during Thursday's practice sessions about the handling of his Red Bull car.

"Just trying to get my head around it to try to make the best out of it this weekend," Verstappen said after qualifying. "I think we had a solid qualifying. We executed well. My first lap in (the third qualifying session) was pretty much as good as it can be. I think to be on the front row is very good for us."

Antonelli, the youngest series champion ever, faces the daunting task of trying to become the first driver to win in Las Vegas after starting third or lower.

He has started further back on the grid only twice this season but turned a 15th-place starting position into a victory on July 5 at the British Grand Prix. Antonelli also climbed from 16th to third on June 14 in Barcelona, Spain.

Despite posting the fastest qualifying time, Antonelli was far from satisfied with his performance.

"It was very weird qualifying for me," Antonelli said. "First of all, I couldn't get the tires working, just zero feeling with the car. The brake pedal was very long, so I was struggling on the braking. It was so unexpected, and that last lap I thought I was screwed because I started one second from the car, but the tow is so big here, I was able to gain from that and put it on board."

Conditions on the 3.85-mile (6.2-kilometer) circuit were considerably different from Thursday's two practice sessions. The first took place in the rain, while the second was held on a wet track. Friday's practice and qualifying sessions, however, took place in dry conditions.

The conditions provided a better simulation of what drivers can expect for Saturday night's 50-lap race. They also offered an opportunity to adapt to the cold temperatures expected to make it one of the coldest races in F1 history, with a forecast temperature of 47 degrees Fahrenheit (8 degrees Celsius) at race time.

Ferrari drivers Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc, fourth and fifth in the season standings, respectively, surprisingly failed to advance beyond the second qualifying session.

Leclerc lost valuable time after failing to negotiate Turn 7 cleanly and did not reach the checkered flag in time to begin another lap and secure a place in the top 10 for the final qualifying session.

Leclerc will start 11th on Saturday, with Hamilton 12th.