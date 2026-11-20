Max Verstappen heads into the Las Vegas Grand Prix looking increasingly like the dominant Formula One driver who once seemed untouchable, despite being unable to reclaim the championship this season.

The four-time world champion has rediscovered his winning form at a crucial stage of the campaign, recording three victories in his past five races and securing eight consecutive podium finishes. His impressive late-season run has lifted the 29-year-old Dutchman to second in the drivers' standings with three races remaining, including Saturday night's race along the Las Vegas Strip.

Although 20-year-old Kimi Antonelli has already secured the drivers' championship, Verstappen's resurgence offers encouragement as Red Bull looks ahead to next season and another potential title challenge.

The Dutchman, however, knows that carrying his current momentum into 2027 will depend on how effectively his team adapts to the changes ahead and whether its rivals make greater progress.

"There will be a few changes to the car next season, so things we will want to learn," Verstappen said. "But, of course, you don't know what others are going to bring next year, so it's very difficult to know how next year is going to go.

"For now, of course, we are happy with the progression that we've made, but at the same time, there are a lot of things we want to do better as a team."

Verstappen returns to a Las Vegas circuit where he has enjoyed considerable success, winning two of the three races held at the 3.85-mile (6.2-kilometer) track.

His relationship with the event was initially less enthusiastic. Before the inaugural race in 2023, Verstappen criticized Formula One's decision to bring the championship to Las Vegas, arguing that the spectacle surrounding the event overshadowed the sporting competition.

He eventually had the last laugh, winning the inaugural race and celebrating by singing "Viva Las Vegas!" over the radio as he crossed the finish line. He returned to victory in 2024, reinforcing his record at a circuit that winds past landmarks such as the Bellagio Fountains and the illuminated Sphere.

His dominance during that period appeared difficult to challenge. Verstappen won 19 of 22 races in 2023 to claim his third consecutive world championship, then secured a fourth title in 2024 despite seeing his victories fall to nine.

However, his grip on the sport weakened last season when Lando Norris claimed the championship, and Verstappen endured an unusually difficult start to the current campaign without a victory.

That changed with his Oct. 4 triumph in Malaysia, which began a remarkable turnaround and restored Red Bull's competitiveness.

"I really thought we would not win a race this year, and now we are constantly fighting for a win or close to it," Verstappen said. "Hats off to the whole team. They've done a really good job, and now we also look forward and still look into some of the weaknesses that we have and things we want to change for next year to hopefully make the car even better."

While Verstappen's resurgence has provided one of the season's more encouraging storylines, weather conditions have also attracted attention ahead of the Las Vegas race.

Rain disrupted the opening practice session Thursday night, creating difficult conditions for drivers preparing for the weekend. Although clearer skies were expected Friday, temperatures were forecast to remain unusually low, with readings in the mid-40s Fahrenheit, or around 7 degrees Celsius, expected during Saturday night's race.

Antonelli, who has already secured the drivers' championship, expects the cold conditions to present an additional challenge.

"I think it's going to be very interesting," the Mercedes driver said. "It's going to be so cold this weekend. It's one of those races that's a bit of an outlier."

Verstappen, however, said low temperatures were nothing new for the Las Vegas event, although they could affect how the tires perform.

"It's been cold here every year, so it's nothing new," he said. "It's just the behavior of the tires is always a bit different."

With Antonelli and teammate George Russell having also secured Mercedes' ninth constructors' championship, attention has shifted to the battle for second place in the drivers' standings.

Verstappen currently occupies that position, but the competition remains tight, with only 33 points separating him from Norris in sixth place.

For Norris, who entered the season as the reigning champion, the closing races offer an opportunity to finish strongly after a campaign in which McLaren has struggled to maintain the competitiveness it enjoyed last year.

"We're just not nearly as competitive as we want to be, and it's been a long year for everyone," Norris said. "All we can do is just stay positive and look forward to the future and, you know, hopefully we'll be in a much more competitive spot next year."

Away from the track, the Las Vegas Grand Prix continues to attract significant commercial interest, although ticket prices have fallen from the levels recorded during its debut.

According to secondary-market ticket platform TickPick, the average ticket price reached $1,214 in 2023 before remaining above $800 during each of the following two years.

This week's average has dropped to $781, potentially reflecting the fact that both major championships have already been decided. Even so, the cheapest available ticket costs $532, keeping the event beyond the reach of many fans.

Betting interest, meanwhile, remains strong in a city renowned for its gambling industry.

Christian Cipollini, senior trading manager at BetMGM Sportsbook, said the Las Vegas Grand Prix consistently generates substantial betting activity.

"The three F1 races in the United States and Monaco tend to be BetMGM's most bet-on races each year," Cipollini said. "However, the Vegas GP always ends up having the highest handle."