The proposals by football's ruling body FIFA for a biennial World Cup raised "serious concerns" at an Olympic summit Saturday.

The virtual summit bringing together various Olympic stakeholders said until the day's meeting neither the International Olympic Committee (IOC) nor continental bodies and international sports federations had received any kind of information from FIFA.

An IOC statement said that FIFA President Gianni Infantino, who is also an IOC member, "explained that the ongoing discussions in FIFA were broader in scope than a biennial World Cup" and only consisted of preliminary results still under internal discussion.

It added that Infantino offered to include the Olympic Movement in the talks.

FIFA is looking into whether to stage the World Cup every two years instead of every four after 2026, which would mean that the 2028 World Cup would come just weeks before the Los Angeles Olympics.

But there is also wide-ranging opposition from the football community, most notably in the key markets of Europe and South America.

A FIFA summit is scheduled for Dec. 20 to discuss the World Cup and other possible changes to the global match calendar. A final vote is not expected on that day.