Istanbul will host the PUBG MOBILE Global Championship (PMGC) 2026 Grand Finals from Dec. 11-13, with 16 teams competing for the world title and a share of a $3 million prize pool.

The finals will take place at the Turkcell Basketball Development Center, concluding a tournament that began Nov. 26 and features 39 teams competing across several stages.

Türkiye will be represented by six teams: S2G Esports, ULF Esports, BRX MSM Esports, Gaming Stars, Selibon and BUF Esports. The teams will compete for a place in the final round, with ULF Esports receiving a direct invitation as the host-country representative.

S2G Esports enters the competition among the leading contenders after winning the 2026 PUBG MOBILE World Cup in Paris.

The team also leads the PMGC Points standings heading into the tournament. Gaming Stars will join S2G in The Gauntlet, while BRX MSM Esports, Selibon and BUF Esports will begin in the Group Stage.

The tournament follows a multi-stage format designed to determine the 16 Grand Finals participants. The Gauntlet, held Nov. 26-27, features 16 teams playing 12 matches, with the top six advancing directly to the finals. The remaining 10 teams move to the Group Stage.

The Group Stage is scheduled for Nov. 29-30 and Dec. 2-3, with 32 teams divided into two groups. The top three teams from each group will qualify for the Grand Finals, while those finishing between fourth and 11th will advance to the Last Chance stage on Dec. 5-6. The final three places will be decided there.

The 16 finalists will compete over three days in Istanbul, with the tournament winner taking the largest share of the prize money. First place is reported to carry a $500,000 award.

The championship will also feature a music program alongside the esports competition. DJ Alan Walker is scheduled to perform on Dec. 12, while American band OneRepublic will appear on Dec. 13. Turkish rap artists Motive and Lvbel C5 are also included in the lineup.

The event forms part of PUBG UNITED 2026, which will bring together the mobile championship and elements of the PUBG Global Championship, the game's PC-based competition.

Organizers have also announced activities involving content creators and opportunities for fans to meet gaming personalities.

Matches will be broadcast through the official PUBG MOBILE Esports channels, including YouTube and Twitch.