Players competing in this month's Australian Open will not be subject to mandatory COVID-19 testing and could even take to the court if they were to be infected with the virus, according to tournament director Craig Tiley on Monday.

The health policy, which Tiley said reflected what was happening in the broader community, is a marked change from strict protocols surrounding the tournament over the past two years.

The 2021 tournament took place in a biosecure bubble with spectators shut out for several days after an outbreak of the virus in the community. Last year, nine-time champion Novak Djokovic was deported because of his stance on vaccines.

"We just wanted to follow what's currently in the community," Tiley told reporters at Melbourne Park.

"We have gone a step further by recommending that we stay away when you're ill and that our medical staff will continue to monitor that, with the players individually as well."

Cricketer Matt Renshaw continued to play for Australia in a five-day test match against South Africa in Sydney last week despite testing positive for COVID-19.

The batsman was isolated from his teammates for the first three days of the match but returned to the home dressing room after several negative tests.

"We've made it clear to our players and staff that if anyone is feeling unwell, stay home," Tiley added.

"It's a normalized environment for us and, unlike the cricket, there will potentially be players that will compete with COVID-19."

Melbourne endured some of the longest and strictest lockdowns in the world at the height of the pandemic but recommendations have long since replaced mandates as the cornerstone of public health policy in the city.