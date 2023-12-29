Novak Djokovic aspires to sustain his success in Australia, where he has secured 10 out of his 24 Grand Slam titles. Nevertheless, the 36-year-old stated that, at this point in his career, he plans to approach it "season by season."

Djokovic has won the Australian Open on four of his last five visits, excluding the 2022 tournament, which he missed after being deported for not being vaccinated against COVID-19.

He received a warm welcome earlier this year before his run to a record-extending triumph and will be the firm favorite to win another title at the major, which begins on Jan. 14.

"I hope it's not the last, to be honest. I always look forward to coming back to Australia," Djokovic told reporters after arriving in Perth on Thursday.

"Coming back to Australia, I always felt like I played my best tennis over the years here and had great support.

"So I'm not sure; I don't really have a plan for what's going to happen next year. I'm taking it season by season to see how far it takes me."

Djokovic, who previously said he hopes to play well into his 40s, begins his Australian Open preparations representing Serbia at the United Cup mixed team event in Perth.

He last played in the city at the 2013 Hopman Cup.

"It feels great; it's been a while since I was here," said Djokovic, who will carry Serbia's hopes against China and the Czech Republic in the group stage.

"I remember every single time I played in Perth it was great attendance; people love tennis, people love sport in Australia in general. So I don't expect anything less this time, and I'm sure it's going to be a blast for all of us.

"Representing Serbia is the greatest honor and pride, so hopefully, we can have a packed house and a lot of people coming to watch our matches."