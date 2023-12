Despite a hip injury that sidelined the veteran Spaniard for the entire 2023 season, Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz anticipate Rafael Nadal to showcase his competitive best at the upcoming Australian Open.

Nadal suffered a muscle issue at Melbourne Park in January that required surgery and will return to Brisbane this weekend before playing in the Jan. 14-28 Australian Open, where he won two of his 22 Grand Slam titles.

The 37-year-old expects to retire in 2024, with a series of injuries limiting his appearances on the circuit, but has stepped up his training in recent weeks.

The 24-time Grand Slam champion Djokovic said his great rival cannot be written off just yet.

"I always expect him to play at his best, to be honest," Djokovic said before his 4-6, 6-4, 6-4 defeat by Alcaraz in an exhibition match in Riyadh on Wednesday.

"Many times they've counted him out; they've done that with me as well. But we've proved them wrong. He's not the kind of player who will come back to the tour just to play, let's say, at a medium level, play a few matches.

"He wants to win titles; he wants to be the best. That's why he is who he is: a legend of our sport. I'm sure his training and preparation are done with an intention to win a Grand Slam."

Alcaraz, who has lost two of his three meetings with Nadal, said his compatriot was at 100% after watching videos of him practicing.

"I hear from other players who practiced with Rafa in these past weeks, and they said he's going to return to his good level. His top level," Alcaraz said.

However, Nadal's coach, Carlos Moya, said last week that while Nadal had shown good progress in training since recovering from a hip injury, as a coach, he still worries about how his body will hold up against the rigors of Grand Slam tennis.