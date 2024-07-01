Third-seeded Aryna Sabalenka withdrew from Wimbledon just hours before her first-round match against Emina Bektas.

The two-time Australian Open champion had hinted Saturday that she might pull out of the tournament due to a persistent shoulder issue known as teres major, which primarily affects her serve.

Sabalenka was scheduled to be second on Court One but ended her practice session Monday afternoon before All England Club organizers confirmed she had been forced to withdraw. Erika Andreeva was then granted a place in the main draw as a lucky loser.

Sabalenka was considered one of the favorites to secure her maiden Wimbledon title on the grass.

"Heartbroken to have to tell you all that I won’t be able to play the Championships this year," the Belarusian posted on her Instagram story. "I tried everything to get myself ready, but unfortunately, my shoulder is not cooperating. I pushed myself to the limit in practice today to try my best, but my team explained that playing would only make things much worse. This tournament means so much to me, and I promise I’ll be back stronger than ever next year."

Sabalenka reached the Wimbledon semifinals in 2021 and 2023 but missed the 2022 edition due to a ban on Belarusian and Russian players amid the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

Sabalenka's withdrawal gives Andreeva, the older sister of French Open semifinalist Mirra Andreeva, a place in the first round where she will face American Bektas later Monday.