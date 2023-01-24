Novak Djokovic said that any question concerning whether or not he has truly been battling a hamstring injury during the Australian Open only gave him extra strength and determination.

The Serbian remained on track for a 10th Melbourne Park title on Monday with a 4th round thrashing of Alex de Minaur despite the injury that he had previously said called into question whether he could continue in the tournament.

In his post-match press English conference, the 35-year-old said he felt as good as he had since he sustained the injury in an Adelaide warm-up tournament, but in later comments to Serbian media he rounded on the doubters. "I leave the doubts to those people; let them doubt. Only my injuries are questioned. When some other players are injured, then they are victims, but when it is me, I am faking it. It is very interesting. I don't feel that I need to prove anything to anyone," he said, according to the Tennis Majors website.

Djokovic, who missed last year's tournament after being kicked out of Australia because of his stance on COVID-19 vaccinations, battled an abdominal problem throughout his run to his ninth title in 2021.

"I have got the MRI, ultrasound and everything else, both from two years ago and now. Whether I will publish that in my documentary or on social media depends on how I feel. Maybe I will do I it, maybe I won't," he added.

Djokovic could match Rafael Nadal's record by winning a 22nd Grand Slam title on Sunday but has often complained that he is not held in the same regard as the injury-prone Spaniard and Roger Federer.

"I am not really interested at this point what people are thinking and saying. It is fun, it is interesting to see how the narrative surrounding me continues, narrative that is different compared to other players that have been going through a similar situation. But I am used to it, and it just gives me extra strength and motivation. So I thank them for that," he said.

Djokovic will play Russian Andrey Rublev in the quarter-finals on Wednesday.