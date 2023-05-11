The administration responsible for overseeing the Madrid Open has issued an apology to the finalists of the women's doubles event in this year's tournament, in response to public backlash regarding their decision to prohibit players from delivering speeches during the trophy presentation.

Singles world number three Jessica Pegula, who partnered with Coco Gauff in their 6-1 6-4 defeat by Victoria Azarenka and Beatriz Haddad Maia, said on Sunday she was left disappointed after organizers did not allow the finalists to address fans.

The men's doubles finalists were allowed to do so following their match a day earlier and tournament organizers apologized to players and fans "who expect more of the Madrid Open".

"Not giving our women's doubles finalists the chance to address their fans at the end of the match was unacceptable and we have apologized directly to Victoria, Beatriz, Coco and Jessica," tournament CEO Gerard Tsobanian said.

Azarenka had said on Twitter that it was "hard to explain" to her son Leo why she was not able to speak at the ceremony.

"We are working internally and with the WTA to review our protocols and are committed to improving our process moving forward," Tsobanian said.

"We made a mistake and this will not ever happen again," he added.