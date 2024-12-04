Novak Djokovic will kick off his 2025 season at the Brisbane International, aiming to secure his 11th Australian Open title.

The Serbian legend, now coached by long-time rival Andy Murray, will start his quest for a record 25th Grand Slam, after a challenging 2024 where he failed to add to his tally, despite winning Olympic singles gold in Paris.

The Brisbane event, set for Dec. 29 through Jan. 5, serves as the prelude to the Australian Open, which starts on Jan. 12.

Djokovic expressed his excitement, looking forward to the electric atmosphere at Pat Rafter Arena. “I’m thrilled to start my Australian swing in Brisbane and compete in front of the incredible Australian fans,” Djokovic said. “I want to make this tournament one to remember.”

Victory in Brisbane would mark Djokovic’s 100th career title, joining Jimmy Connors (109) and Roger Federer (103) as the only men in the Open Era to reach that milestone.

After a semifinal defeat at the Australian Open this year to eventual champion Jannik Sinner, Djokovic remains tied with Margaret Court on 24 Grand Slam singles titles.

His failure to secure another major in 2024 left him chasing the record for the most Grand Slam singles titles. “I still feel I can play at the highest level,” Djokovic remarked. “Sinner, Alcaraz, and Zverev have all established themselves as top contenders, but I believe my experience gives me a strong chance to challenge them.”

Despite a dry spell in 2024, where he failed to win any Grand Slams for the first time since his injury-plagued 2017, Djokovic is eager for a fresh start.

He was dethroned by World No. 1 Sinner at Melbourne Park and lost to him again in the Shanghai Masters final.

Meanwhile, Sinner clinched the ATP Finals title, and Djokovic withdrew from the event due to injury.

He also missed the French Open quarterfinals due to a knee issue, with Carlos Alcaraz seizing the opportunity to dominate Roland Garros and retain his Wimbledon crown.

However, Djokovic found redemption in Paris, capturing his first Olympic gold medal, defeating Alcaraz three weeks after their Wimbledon clash.

“I’m ready to play my tennis again,” Djokovic said, expressing confidence in his ability to compete with the new generation. “I know Sinner and Alcaraz are the top players, but my experience can help me challenge for titles.”

2024 marked Djokovic’s least successful season in a decade, slipping to seventh in the ATP rankings.

He has since committed to playing more tournaments in 2025, prioritizing Grand Slams and aiming for a strong comeback, health permitting. "I will give my best to win," he added.

Now the last man standing from his generation after the retirements of Federer, Murray, and Nadal, Djokovic is embracing a new chapter with Murray joining his coaching team.

As the Australian Open looms, Djokovic is eyeing his 11th title in Melbourne, with Murray's support adding a new dynamic to his campaign.

Brisbane will also mark the return of Australian Nick Kyrgios, who has battled knee, foot, and wrist injuries, playing just one ATP match in two years.

Other men starting their 2025 campaigns in Brisbane include Grigor Dimitrov, Holger Rune, Frances Tiafoe, and Matteo Berrettini.

On the women’s side, World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka, reigning Australian Open champion, will also begin her season at the Queensland Tennis Centre.

Top-10 players like Jessica Pegula, Emma Navarro, and Daria Kasatkina are set to compete, along with former Brisbane champion Victoria Azarenka.

Several players have opted for the United Cup, including World No. 2 Iga Swiatek, Coco Gauff, and Jasmine Paolini. Men’s top-10 players Alexander Zverev and Taylor Fritz are also signed up for the mixed-teams event in Sydney and Perth.