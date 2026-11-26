Two-time Australian Open champion Jannik Sinner will miss next year's tournament after undergoing surgery on a persistent knee injury, organizers confirmed Thursday, extending the Italian's absence from professional tennis.

The world No. 2 had initially been expected to return for the season-opening Grand Slam, which begins Jan. 17, but his recovery will take longer than anticipated. Sinner announced Tuesday that he had undergone a minor operation, while Italian sports newspaper Corriere dello Sport reported he could be sidelined for up to four months.

Tennis Australia CEO Andrew Abdo confirmed that Sinner's team had informed organizers of his withdrawal.

"We've been in regular touch with Jannik's team and they've confirmed he won't be joining us for the AO in January following his recent surgery," Abdo told Reuters.

"Jannik loves competing here in Melbourne and is looking forward to returning for AO 2028. We wish him all the very best with his recovery and look forward to seeing him back on court soon."

Sinner, 25, has not competed since winning his fifth Grand Slam title at Wimbledon in July. His absence marks a significant setback for the tournament, where he established himself as one of the dominant players in recent years by winning consecutive titles in 2024 and 2025.

The Italian's most recent Australian Open campaign ended in the semifinals, where he lost to Novak Djokovic.

His withdrawal follows an impressive start to the season, during which he won all five Masters tournaments he entered and compiled a 44-3 match record before bringing his campaign to an early end because of his knee problem.

Sinner has also recently parted ways with longtime coach Darren Cahill after more than four years together, adding another change to a period of uncertainty in his career.

His absence will also deprive Melbourne of another chapter in his increasingly compelling rivalry with Carlos Alcaraz. The Spanish world No. 3, a seven-time Grand Slam champion, will defend his Australian Open title after missing several months of competition because of a wrist injury.

Alcaraz acknowledged the significance of Sinner's absence on Wednesday, saying tennis was missing the Italian. The two have been among the sport's leading figures in recent years, producing a series of high-profile encounters at the biggest tournaments.

Sinner is now targeting a return to the court after completing his rehabilitation, with his next appearance at Melbourne Park expected to come at the 2028 Australian Open.