Five-time Grand Slam champion Jannik Sinner is expected to miss the 2027 Australian Open after undergoing surgery on a persistent right-knee injury in Finland on Tuesday, with an estimated three-month recovery period threatening to sideline the Italian until the European clay-court season.

The 25-year-old world No. 2 underwent the procedure to address a long-standing problem involving his iliotibial band, a thick strip of tissue running along the outside of the thigh to the knee. The injury had continued to trouble him despite months of conservative treatment, physiotherapy and efforts to manage his training workload.

The operation was performed in Finland by Professor Lasse Lempainen, a specialist in sports-related tendon and muscle injuries. South Tyrolean doctor Herbert Schönhuber confirmed to Italian broadcaster Rai Südtirol that the surgery was successful, describing it as the least invasive option for resolving the persistent irritation.

Italian media reported that the procedure involved lengthening the iliotibial band. Sinner is expected to spend approximately three months recovering, although the precise timetable will depend on his rehabilitation and response to treatment. A return to full competition could take longer.

The Australian Open main draw begins on Jan. 17, leaving the Italian with little prospect of recovering sufficiently to defend his position among the tournament's leading contenders. His absence would be a significant setback ahead of the season's first Grand Slam, particularly after he had expressed confidence earlier this month that he could return in time for the Melbourne tournament.

However, Sinner had stressed that he would not jeopardize his long-term fitness by rushing his recovery.

Sinner's knee problems have kept him away from competition since his Wimbledon triumph on July 12, when he defeated Alexander Zverev to secure his second title at the All England Club. He had initially hoped to return later in the season but eventually abandoned plans to compete again in 2026 as the injury failed to respond to treatment.

The Italian had consulted several specialists while exploring alternatives to surgery, including treatment at a specialist clinic in Milan. However, continued irritation around the outer side of his right knee prompted him and his medical team to reconsider their approach.

His absence has also disrupted his physical preparation. Sinner recently revealed that he had lost a significant amount of weight after undergoing a tonsillectomy and was working to rebuild muscle and regain his strength while recovering from the knee problem.

The injury also complicated preparations for his new coaching arrangement following his separation from Australian coach Darren Cahill, who had played a significant role in his rise to the top of men's tennis. Swedish coach Magnus Norman has since joined his coaching team.

Sinner enjoyed another successful campaign in 2026 despite his shortened schedule, winning six titles and compiling a 44-3 match record before the knee injury brought his season to an early end.

His expected absence from Melbourne will open the door for other contenders to challenge for the title, particularly seven-time Grand Slam champion Carlos Alcaraz. The Spaniard claimed his first ATP Finals crown on Sunday and enters the 2027 Australian Open as the defending champion after winning the Melbourne title earlier this year.

For Sinner, however, the immediate priority is recovering fully rather than meeting a specific return date. If rehabilitation progresses as expected, the Italian could target a comeback during the European clay-court swing, potentially at the Monte Carlo Masters in April.