Two young tennis players entertained the men's world number one tennis player, Novak Djokovic, with a match as he watched from his hotel balcony while quarantining ahead of the Australian Open.

Novak Djokovic will join Serena Williams, Naomi Osaka and Rafael Nadal playing a pre-Australian Open warm-up exhibition in Adelaide after serving their quarantine in the South Australian city, Tennis Australia (TA) said.

More than 70 players and their entourage are confined to their hotel rooms for 14 days and unable to train for the Feb. 8 - 21 Australian Open after passengers on three chartered flights returned positive tests for the coronavirus. The Serbian world number one is not in this group of players. Some players have complained about the conditions, while Djokovic sent governing body Tennis Australia requests for quarantine restrictions to be eased, drawing a backlash from Australians.