Turkey’s karate athlete Merve Çoban secured an Olympic medal after reaching the women’s 61-kilogram kumite final Friday.

In Pool A, Çoban made a flying start to the competition. She defeated Japan’s Mayumi Someya 4-0 in the first match at Tokyo’s Nippon Budokan.

Çoban continued her impressive form in the second match as she beat Venezuela’s Claudymar Garces Sequera 6-2. With the win, the Turkish karateka wen top of Pool A with four points.

However, she lost the third match 2-0 against France’s Leila Heurtaul.

In the fourth and the last group stages match, Çoban drew 2-2 with China’s Yin Xiaoyan but only lost due to giving away the last point.

Despite the losses, Merve finished the pool in the second place with four points and a better average, qualifying for the semifinal.

Çoban will face Serbia’s Jovana Prekovic in the semifinal later Friday.

Earlier Thursday, Turkish karateka Eray Şamdan brought Turkey its first silver medal at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics after losing the men’s 67-kilogram kumite final to France’s Steven Da Costa on Thursday.

Karate is making its debut at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.