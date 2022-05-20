Turkish boxer Buse Naz Çakıroğlu won the gold medal on Friday in the 50 kilogram category of the IBA Women's World Boxing Championships.

Çakıroğlu beat Colombia's Ingrit Lorena Valencia Victoria 5-0 in the Women's Light Fly final.

The bronze medals were shared between Uzbek Aziza Yokubova and Spaniard Laura Fuertes Fernandez.

The 25-year-old Çakıroğlu had eliminated Mongolian Mungunsaran Balsan in the first round, Algerian Roumaysa Boualam in the second, Aira Cordero Villegas in the quarterfinals, and Fernandez in the semifinals.

Hatice Akbaş wins gold in the 54 kilogram category.

In the Women's Bantam (52-54 kilogram) category, Hatice Akbaş was awarded the gold on Friday after beating Lacramioara Perijoc of Romania 3-2 in the final.

The bronze medals were shared by Kazakh Dina Zholaman and Thai Preedakamon Tintabthai.

After passing the first round without a match, the Turkish boxer eliminated German Zeina Nassar in the second round, followed by Armenian Ekaterina Sycheva in the third, Bulgarian Stanimira Petrova in the quarterfinals, and Thai Tintabthai in the semifinals.

This marked the third gold medal for Turkey in the organization as Ayşe Çağırır had bagged another top prize in the women's 48 kilogram category.