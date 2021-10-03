Turkey's Fazlı Eryılmaz took a bronze medal in the 2021 World Wrestling Championships held in Oslo on Sunday.
Eryılmaz, 24, beat his Belarusian opponent Azamat Nurykau 2-1 in men's freestyle 74 kg bronze medal match to come third in this tournament.
The World Championships in the Norwegian capital will run through Oct. 10.
