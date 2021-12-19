Turkey’s VakıfBank became the winner of 2021 FIVB Volleyball Women’s Club World Championship after beating Italy’s Imoco Volley.

In a thrilling final, they defeated Italy's Imoco Volley 3-2 with the sets of 15-25, 25-22, 22-25, 25-22 and 7-15 in Turkey's capital Ankara.

VakıfBank previously won the Women's Club World Championship in 2013, 2017 and 2018.