President of the Turkish Archery Federation Abdullah Topaloğlu has revealed the organization's ambitious aspiration to succeed and exemplify the nation's sporting excellence at the forthcoming 2024 Paris Paralympics and Olympic Games.

During an interview with Anadolu Agency (AA), Topaloğlu explained that the federation had taken the initiative to oversee and inspect the national athletes and trainers who commenced training at the Aksaray Paralympic Games Preparation Center.

Topaloğlu emphasized the paramount importance of training the national athletes meticulously for the upcoming Para Archery European Cup, to take place in the Czech Republic from May 13-21.

The federation is leaving no stone unturned in its preparation for the Paralympic World Championship, which serves as the gateway to the 2024 Paris Paralympic Games by providing a quota.

Its primary objective is to secure a Paris quota, and the preparation center in Aksaray has been identified as one of the optimal training locations for this purpose.

Topaloğlu has underscored that the roller spring category athletes are presently undergoing training while the federation is meticulously gearing up for the 2nd leg of the Archery World Cup, set to start on May 15 in Shanghai.

Meanwhile, the Olympic team is currently engrossed in intensive preparations in Antalya, with the primary objective of clinching a berth for the forthcoming Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

According to Topaloğlu, the federation is moving toward Paris 2024 in a planned manner.

The Archery World Cup 1st leg competitions, organized by the federation in Antalya on April 18-23, were a success. The athletes participated in an open-air competition for the first time this year.

The federation hopes that the athletes will repeat their success in the Archery World Cup 2nd leg competitions in Shanghai.

Two more competitions will follow in Colombia and Paris, and the federation will see a specific part of their Olympic journey after those competitions.

Topaloğlu later expressed his confidence in Mete Gazoz and other athletes to bring great success to Türkiye in the 2024 Paris Paralympics and Olympic Games.