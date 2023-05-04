Turkish athlete Alya Akar, who is ranked second in the world in free diving, is continuing her training with the aim of achieving ultimate glory in the upcoming World Championships.

The 15-year-old was selected for the national team after an impressive demonstration of free diving, a sport she embarked upon only started three years ago, and achieved important titles in the championships she has participated in so far.

Akar won three silver medals in different categories for juniors at the Free Diving Pool Türkiye Championships last year, two silver and one bronze medal in various categories at the Free Diving Pool World Championships.

Recently, she won a gold medal in the one-breath without fins category, and a silver medal in the mono-pallet category at the Türkiye Free Diving Pool Championships held in Ankara.

Turkish free diver Alya Akar poses for a photo with her medals, Ankara, Türkiye, May 4, 2023. (AA Photo)

Akar is now gearing up to represent Türkiye at the Free Diving Indoor World Championship in Kuwait from May 7-13.

Her ultimate goal is to add the world championships to her list of achievements by taking the top spot on the podium.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency (AA) Akar said, "My goal at the championships is to have our national anthem sung and to be first on the podium. At the same time, I aim to break new records there."

Her coach, Sertan Aydın, also expressed confidence in her abilities, stating that she will fight to win the gold medal in the World Championships. "I hope she will return to Türkiye as a world champion," he added.

Despite taking up free diving only three years ago, Alya Akar has exhibited impressive skills and determination, earning her a place in the national team and a spot in the upcoming World Championships.

With her eye on the top spot, she is sure to make a splash in the competition.