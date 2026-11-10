Turkish sports community paid tribute to Mustafa Kemal Atatürk on Tuesday, marking the 88th anniversary of the death of the founder of the Republic of Türkiye with commemorative ceremonies and messages across the country.

Atatürk died at Dolmabahçe Palace in Istanbul at 9:05 a.m. on Nov. 10, 1938. The anniversary is observed nationwide each year, with a minute of silence at the exact time of his death, as sirens sound and public life briefly comes to a standstill.

The main national ceremony took place at Anıtkabir in Ankara, where President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and senior state officials paid their respects.

Türkiye's sporting community also joined the commemorations, with federations and clubs highlighting Atatürk's role in the country's independence and the establishment of the Republic, while pledging to preserve the principles he left behind.

The Turkish Football Federation (TFF) was among the organizations to issue a commemorative statement, remembering Atatürk with respect, longing and gratitude.

"We commemorate the founder of our Republic, our Great Leader Gazi Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, with respect, longing and mercy on the 88th anniversary of his departure from among us," the federation said.

The TFF described Nov. 10 as more than a day of remembrance, saying it also offered an opportunity for the nation to renew its commitment to protecting the Republic and pursuing Atatürk's vision of contemporary civilization.

The federation also honored Atatürk's comrades-in-arms, as well as the country's martyrs and veterans.

The Turkish Basketball Federation (TBF) similarly emphasized Atatürk's leadership during the independence struggle and his role in laying the foundations of the Republic.

It described the Republic as the country's greatest source of pride and strongest guarantee of confidence in the future, pledging to continue following the path established by its founder.

The Turkish Volleyball Federation and Turkish Handball Federation also shared messages of remembrance, expressing gratitude for Atatürk's legacy and reaffirming their commitment to the values associated with the Republic.

Football clubs across the country joined the tributes, with several of the country's biggest teams using the anniversary to underline their historical connections to Atatürk and the ideals of the Republic.

Fenerbahçe said it continued to see Atatürk's influence in the dedication and achievements of its athletes, as well as in the hopes and aspirations of younger generations.

Fenerbahçe Sports Club supporters observe a moment of silence in commemoration of Mustafa Kemal Atatürk's 88th death anniversary, Istanbul, Türkiye, Nov. 10, 2026. (DHA Photo)

The Istanbul club pledged to uphold the Republic and ensure that Atatürk's ideas and principles were passed on to future generations through its athletes and supporters.

Beşiktaş marked the occasion with a ceremony at the Dolmabahçe side of Tüpraş Stadium. Club president Serdal Adalı, board members and athletes gathered for the commemoration, observing a minute of silence at 9:05 a.m. before singing the national anthem.

Beşiktaş's board and supporters observe a moment of silence in commemoration of Mustafa Kemal Atatürk's 88th death anniversary, Istanbul, Türkiye, Nov. 10, 2026. (AA Photo)

Club representatives later laid flowers in the room at Dolmabahçe Palace where Atatürk died.

Galatasaray and other clubs competing in the Süper Lig and lower divisions also published messages expressing their respect and longing for the Republic's founder. The Turkish national football team held its own commemorative ceremony.

The remembrance extended beyond official statements and ceremonies, with the TFF also ensuring that Atatürk's anniversary was marked during professional football matches.

The federation instructed that a one-minute silence be observed before all professional league fixtures scheduled between Nov. 6 and 11. Clubs were also permitted to wear black armbands as a mark of respect.

The measures brought the commemorations onto football pitches across the country, allowing players, officials and supporters to participate in the nationwide observance.

Across Türkiye, schools, public institutions, local authorities and private organizations also held ceremonies and paid tribute to Atatürk at 9:05 a.m.