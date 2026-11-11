Türkiye will begin a new chapter under coach Sergen Yalçın when they host Belgium in İzmir on Thursday, seeking to end a miserable UEFA Nations League campaign and keep their hopes of avoiding direct relegation alive.

The Crescent-Stars welcome the Red Devils to Gürsel Aksel Stadium for their penultimate League A Group 1 fixture, with both sides facing different objectives.

While Belgium are fighting to secure a place in the quarterfinals, Türkiye are looking to salvage something from a campaign in which they have lost all four opening matches.

Yalçın, who replaced Italian coach Vincenzo Montella, will take charge of his first match since signing a four-year contract on Oct. 22. The former international midfielder becomes the 48th coach in Türkiye's history and the 27th Turkish manager to lead the national team.

His immediate task is to arrest a worrying decline that has seen Türkiye concede 11 goals while scoring just twice in their opening four Nations League matches. The poor run followed their disappointing group-stage exit at the 2026 World Cup, bringing Montella's three-year tenure to an end.

Yalçın returns to management six months after leaving Beşiktaş, who finished fourth in the Turkish Süper Lig last season. The 54-year-old has called for unity and togetherness within the national team, expressing confidence that Türkiye can enjoy a more successful period under his leadership.

However, the challenge against Belgium will be considerable.

Ranked 31st in the world by FIFA, Türkiye have already lost their chances of reaching the Nations League quarterfinals. Their remaining objective is to avoid direct relegation from League A by collecting enough points in their final two fixtures to finish among the two best fourth-placed teams across the four groups.

To avoid finishing bottom of Group 1, Türkiye must defeat Belgium by at least four goals, overturning the 3-0 defeat they suffered in the reverse fixture. They would then need to beat France on the final matchday and hope Belgium drop points against Italy.

Belgium, meanwhile, arrive in Izmir knowing that their quarterfinal ambitions remain within reach but could be severely damaged by another defeat.

The Red Devils have collected two wins and suffered two losses in their opening four matches, leaving them third in the group, one point behind second-placed Italy and four behind leaders France.

A defeat against Türkiye, combined with an Italian victory over France, would eliminate Belgium's hopes of finishing in the top two. Victory, however, would leave the group qualification battle open heading into the final round of matches.

Belgium's campaign has been particularly inconsistent since finishing third behind France and Italy in the previous Nations League edition. Their latest international window included a damaging 4-1 defeat to France, although new coach Mark van Bommel said he had seen encouraging performances from his players despite the result.

The visitors can draw confidence from their recent record against Türkiye, having won their previous Nations League meeting 3-0 at home. Kevin De Bruyne scored twice, while Romelu Lukaku also found the net.

Türkiye's Merih Demiral (R) and Barış Alper Yılmaz react during the Nations League match against Belgium, Liege, Belgium, Oct. 2, 2026. (AP Photo)

Belgium have lost only one of their last six meetings with Türkiye across all competitions and will be eager to avoid their first consecutive international defeats since March 2025.

Türkiye, however, have traditionally been difficult to beat on home soil against the Belgians. The Crescent-Stars are unbeaten in their last three home meetings, including a 3-2 victory in their most recent encounter in a Euro 2012 qualifier. They had also won four consecutive home matches before suffering two defeats in their current Nations League campaign.

Yalçın will nevertheless have several selection concerns as he prepares for his first assignment.

Türkiye remain without attacking standout Kenan Yıldız, who is continuing treatment at Juventus for a metatarsal fracture. Kerem Aktürkoğlu, İrfan Can Kahveci, Samet Akaydin and Altay Bayındır are also among the players omitted from the squad after featuring in last month's international window.

Defender Abdülkerim Bardakcı is suspended, while Zeki Çelik, Merih Demiral, Ozan Kabak, Salih Özcan and Can Uzun are all one booking away from suspension.

Real Madrid midfielder Arda Güler is expected to play an influential role in the attacking midfield position after scoring and providing an assist in his club's La Liga victory over Valencia last weekend.

Experienced captain Hakan Çalhanoğlu will also have an opportunity to strengthen his place in Türkiye's scoring history. The 108-cap midfielder is level with Tuncay Şanlı on 22 international goals and would move into outright third place among the country's leading scorers if he finds the net against Belgium.

Belgium also have selection issues, with goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois continuing his break from international football.

AC Milan defender Koni De Winter has also declined a call-up after expressing dissatisfaction with his lack of playing time during the previous international window, according to Van Bommel. His absence has opened the door for 20-year-old Genk defender Josue Kongolo, who has received his first senior national team call-up.

Kongolo will compete with Arthur Theate, Brandon Mechele and Nathan Ngoy for a place in central defense.

Chelsea midfielder Romeo Lavia is suspended, while Lukaku, Ngoy, Joaquin Seys, Nicolas Raskin and Dodi Lukebakio are all at risk of missing the final group fixture if they receive another yellow card.

Belgium will, however, welcome back two influential midfielders, with De Bruyne and Youri Tielemans returning after serving suspensions in the previous match. Winger Jeremy Doku is also back in the squad after missing last month's international window through injury and is expected to feature.

Thursday's encounter will also mark a significant milestone in Türkiye's football history, with the national team preparing to play its 659th international match since its establishment 103 years ago.

The Crescent-Stars have recorded 260 victories, 151 draws and 247 defeats in 658 previous matches, including one awarded win, with 369 competitive fixtures and 289 friendlies.

Türkiye have scored 908 goals and conceded 943 across those matches, having played 281 games away from home, 283 on Turkish soil and 94 at neutral venues.

Their opponents have represented 93 different countries, with 568 of Türkiye's matches coming against European sides, 34 against Asian teams, 24 against African nations, 28 against teams from the Americas and four against Oceania representatives.

Türkiye's only victory awarded by forfeit came against Greece following a friendly between the sides in Istanbul on Nov. 17, 2015. The match ended 0-0, but FIFA subsequently awarded Türkiye a 3-0 victory after determining that Greece had fielded an ineligible player.

A separate friendly against Kosovo on May 21, 2014, which Türkiye won 6-1 away from home, is not included in the official record because Kosovo was not yet a member of UEFA or FIFA at the time.