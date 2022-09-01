Türkiye is going to celebrate European Week of Sports events later this month, between Sept. 23 and Sept. 30.

The annual events are held simultaneously in all the countries involved in the project.

The European Week of Sports aims to use sports to increase the interaction between citizens of all ages and statuses while promoting a healthier, more active lifestyle.

The event will be organized by the European Delegation in Türkiye and the Youth and Sports Ministry. The activities this year will be coordinated by the Sports for All Federation.

Besides outdoor activities across Türkiye's 81 provinces, the sports week this year will also feature indoor activities to be more inclusive.

People at home or work will also be able to use the country's largest fitness app program HisApp.

There will be 30-minute live broadcasts of events every day during the week.

Live events will also be organized throughout the week on the social media channels of the federation, allowing citizens to do sports at home or wherever they are.

"BeActive Night" comes to Istanbul

The "BeActive Night" event, one of the sports week's biggest events, will come to Istanbul this year on Sept. 24, after previously being held in Nevşehir and Izmir.

The event features stage performances and concerts and is often accepted as an indicator of the spread of sports culture to the social base in countries.