Türkiye's national kickboxer from Osmaniye, Aybüke Kılınç has won two gold medals in two tournaments despite facing challenges caused by a recent earthquake that struck her hometown.

Aybüke is a third-year student in Gazi University's Physical Education and Sports Teaching Department.

She was among the victims caught in the "disaster of the century" dubbed Feb. 6 twin earthquakes that ravaged southeastern Türkiye, including her hometown of Osmaniye.

The earthquake damaged her house, and she took a break from sports due to the lingering fear she experienced in the disaster's aftermath.

However, Aybüke did not let this tragedy stop her from pursuing her passion for kickboxing.

She took action with the idea that "sports heal" and prepared for the world and European championships in Austria and the Netherlands within her means.

Despite the damage to the hall where she worked and the difficulties she faced due to the earthquake, Aybüke continued to train hard.

She worked to achieve success in the two tournaments she participated in despite the trials of time.

The young athlete ranked second at the WAKO World Cup held in Innsbruck, Austria on March 17-19 and became the champion at the WAKO European Cup in Amsterdam, the Netherlands on March 23-25.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency (AA) Aybüke said: "I experienced great fear during the earthquake, my close friends passed away, and we had a difficult time but I refused to let the tragedy defeat me. I used sports as a way to heal and overcome the psychological impact of the disaster."

"Even though I was aiming for the top, I knew it would be tough because I wasn't trained. I'm happy to have succeeded," she said.

Reflecting on her success, Aybüke said, "I think I gave hope and morale to my country. I am very happy that I made my family and relatives proud and I did not let my coach's efforts go to waste. I am happy if I could do good things, albeit a little bit."

"My main target is the European Games to be held in Poland in June. A total of 12 athletes from Türkiye will participate. I am very happy to be one of the 12 athletes and get a quota for these games. It is shown as the most important organization in the history of kickboxing. I hope we will send our flag there," she added.

However, she emphasized the need for sponsor support to reach her goals.