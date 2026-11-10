Türkiye's volleyball leadership and national team players brought the sport's growing sustainability ambitions to the COP31 climate conference in Antalya, highlighting a new solar energy project designed to reduce the federation's electricity costs and support the development of future generations of athletes.

Turkish Volleyball Federation (TVF) President Mehmet Akif Üstündağ and national team players Derya Cebecioğlu and Dilay Özdemir attended the United Nations Climate Change Conference, which Türkiye is hosting from Nov. 9-20, bringing together representatives from around the world to discuss climate action and environmental sustainability.

They took part in a panel titled "Powering the Game, Changing the World" on the conference's opening day, alongside Arçelik CEO Can Dinçer.

Koç Holding Vice Chairman Ali Koç also attended the session, which examined how renewable energy investments can support sports organizations, promote sustainability and contribute to wider social change.

The discussion focused on a new partnership between Arçelik and the TVF that goes beyond conventional sponsorship by introducing a renewable energy investment intended to provide long-term financial and environmental benefits.

Under the agreement, Arçelik will establish a solar power plant with an installed capacity of approximately 6 megawatts in Gümüşhane. The facility will generate electricity to meet the federation's energy needs, while surplus production will provide an additional source of revenue.

Dinçer said the project reflected Arçelik's commitment to sustainability and could serve as a model for other sports organizations.

"At Arçelik, we have continued producing and investing in our country for 71 years. Sustainability is at the center of how we do business," he said. "Together with the Turkish Volleyball Federation, we have developed a model that will deliver benefits beyond the sponsorship period."

He said the solar plant would help meet the federation's electricity needs while generating income from excess energy production.

"We are pleased to bring such an innovative project to life and thank our president for his support," Dinçer added.

Üstündağ described the initiative as an investment in the long-term future of Turkish volleyball, emphasizing that the federation's ambitions extend beyond achievements on the court.

"Turkish volleyball has reached the top in Europe and around the world through our national teams and clubs. However, our goals are not limited to sporting success," he said.

He noted that the federation's facilities consume significant amounts of electricity and that the partnership would provide a sustainable solution to an important operational expense.

"Today, we are here, but tomorrow we may not be. This project, however, will continue. The lights in our facilities will remain on, and future generations of the Sultans of the Net and the Efes of the Net will continue to develop there," Üstündağ said.

He stressed that the agreement represented more than a commercial sponsorship, describing it as a shared commitment to the future of the sport.

"This is much more than a sponsorship agreement. It is a partnership built on shared values and a common journey," he said, thanking Arçelik, Koç Holding Honorary Chairman and Board Member Rahmi Koç, and everyone involved in making the project possible.

Üstündağ also acknowledged the contributions of sponsors, clubs, coaches and other stakeholders to the development of Turkish volleyball, saying the federation would continue working to justify their support.

Looking ahead, he identified an Olympic medal as one of the federation's major ambitions, expressing hope that Türkiye would achieve further success at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympic Games.

Patience and sustained support

National team player Derya Cebecioğlu said long-term support was essential in professional sports, where athletes face demanding training schedules, injuries and occasional surgeries throughout their careers.

She thanked the federation's leadership for consistently supporting players through the difficult stages of their journeys, stressing that sporting achievements were the result of years of dedication rather than overnight success.

"Everyone knows that we became European champions this year and won the Volleyball Nations League (VNL). However, these achievements did not happen in a single day," Cebecioğlu said.

She pointed to Türkiye's runner-up finish at the world level two years earlier, when the team lost a final, as an example of the perseverance required to reach the top.

"Success is the result of a long process, patience and hard work. It requires a lengthy journey, and remaining patient throughout that journey is extremely important," she said.

Cebecioğlu expressed confidence that the national team's recent achievements would provide a foundation for further success, adding that the players remained committed to working hard and bringing more honors to the country.

Influence on young girls

Meanwhile, national team player Dilay Özdemir highlighted the responsibility athletes carry as role models, particularly for young girls who follow their performances and aspire to pursue professional volleyball.

Having grown up in a sporting family, with both her parents former volleyball players, Özdemir said she understood the importance of inspiration and the influence successful athletes can have on younger generations.

"Knowing that young girls watching us are inspired by what we do increases our sense of responsibility and motivation. Being able to serve as role models for them means a great deal to us," she said.

She noted that the growing success of women's volleyball in Türkiye had helped increase interest in the sport, creating greater opportunities to attract and develop young talent.

However, she stressed that reaching the highest level required considerable commitment and sacrifice, making the support of young athletes particularly important.

"Seeing the belief in the eyes of little girls and the trust they place in us pushes us to go even further," Özdemir said.

She argued that creating opportunities for the next generation did not necessarily require extensive resources, but rather basic facilities, equipment and committed coaches who believed in young athletes.

"For sustainability, I think the most important things are a volleyball court, a ball and a coach who believes in young girls," she said.

Özdemir expressed hope that the new solar energy partnership would help open doors for more children, allowing them to pursue their ambitions and contribute to the future of Turkish volleyball.