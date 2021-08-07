Karateka Uğur Aktaş guaranteed another medal for Team Turkey at Tokyo Olympics.

Aktaş on Saturday advanced to the semifinal in men’s +75 kg. karate kumite competition, securing at least a bronze medal.

The Turkish karateka's guaranteed medal made Tokyo 2020 the most successful Olympics in Turkey’s history in terms of the number of medals. Turkish athletes will bring home at least 13 medals, beating the record of 12 sets in London 1948.

Turkey won three medals in karate already, more than any other country.

Eray Şamdan won the men's silver medal in the 67 kg. kumite, Ali Sofuoğlu took bronze in men's kata, while Merve Çoban won bronze in women's 61 kg. kumite.

Karate made its debut at the 2020 Summer Olympics and was one of the four sports added to the Olympic program specifically for 2020.