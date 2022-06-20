The 2022 Volleyball World Beach Pro Tour’s Future event ended in the Ayvalık district of southwestern Turkey’s Balıkesir on Sunday.

The semifinal and final matches in both men’s and women’s events were held on the last day of the tournament at the district’s world-famous Sarımsaklı beach.

American duo Savannah Simo and Megan Kraft beat compatriots Brook Bauer and Katie Horton to win the 2-0 (21-17, 21-12) in the women’s final.

In the men’s final match, Serbia’s Djordje Klasnic and Lazar Kolaric defeated New Zealand’s Bradley Fuller and Sam O'dea 2-0 (21-17, 21-18).

The top three men's teams celebrate on the podium, Ayvalık, Turkey, June 19, 2022. (AA Photo)

Turkish Volleyball Federation (TVF) Vice President Alper Sedat Aslandaş, Ayvalık District Gov. Hasan Yaman and Balıkesir Provincial Director of Youth and Sports Lokman Arıcıoğlu were present among other guests to hand over the trophies.

Some 102 athletes and 14 referees from 32 countries around the world participated in the tournament.

The European Volleyball Confederation, in cooperation with the TVF and the Balıkesir Metropolitan Municipality, organized the four-day event.

The tournament took place on two separate courts on the Sarımsaklı beach and kicked off last Thursday.

The organizers thanked sports fans and athletes for their overwhelming interest in the championship.