The 2022 Volleyball World Beach Pro Tour’s Future event kicked off in the Ayvalık district of southwestern Turkey’s Balıkesir Thursday.

Some 56 teams, including 28 women's and men's teams each from around the world, are competing in the event at the district’s world-famous Sarımsaklı beach.

The European Volleyball Confederation, in cooperation with the Turkish Volleyball Federation (TVF) and the Balıkesir Metropolitan Municipality, is organizing the event.

The two-a-side tournament will take place on two separate courts at Sarımsaklı. The championships kicked off Thursday with qualifying round matches and will end Sunday with the award ceremony.

TVF’s Beach and Snow Volleyball Manager Oğuz Değirmenci invited volleyball fans to Sarımsaklı and share the excitement of the Volleyball World Beach Pro Tour, featuring some of the world’s top and upcoming beach volleyball players.