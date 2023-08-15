Two-time alpine skiing Olympic champion Markus Wasmeier has voiced his demand for a seismic shift in the 2024 Olympics in Paris.

In an exclusive interview with Deutsche Presse-Agentur (dpa), the seasoned former German alpine ski racer left no room for ambiguity by advocating for the exclusion of Russian and Belarusian athletes from the grand Olympic stage.

"You simply cannot allow athletes from these countries at the Olympics. This is about a brutal war of aggression and also about showing solidarity with Ukrainian athletes," he said.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) initially unfurled a banner of rebuke, banning Russia and Belarus from international sports events in the wake of Moscow's incursion into Ukraine back in February 2022.

However, as tides of change swept through the landscape, a recent twist saw the IOC recommend the return of Russian and Belarusian athletes, albeit as neutral contenders in individual events and under the stringent cloak of conditions.

A caveat hangs like a cloud – this olive branch of participation extends no further than the hallowed arenas of the Summer Olympics in Paris, scheduled for the upcoming year, and the Winter Olympics in Milano Cortina, slated for 2026.

The fog of uncertainty remains as the IOC postponed a decision on the matter, patiently waiting for the opportune juncture to unfurl its verdict.

Yet, Wasmeier is resolute, a force of opinion that reverberates through the sporting cosmos.

His vision aligns with an uncompromising stand against what he deems a "far too soft" stance from the IOC's helmsman, President Thomas Bach.

The alpine skiing luminary paints a vivid picture of Russia's transgressions, dubbing it an "atrocious war of aggression against Ukraine" – a grievous violation that corrodes the very core of the Olympic ethos.

The emotional tremors of his words reverberate as he thrusts a spotlight on Russian President Vladimir Putin's shadow looming over the Olympic spirit.

"And Mr. Bach is playing good buddy with Vladimir Putin. That tears me apart emotionally," Wasmeier said.

But Wasmeier's activism extends beyond rhetoric.

Since the inception of the war, he's transmuted his convictions into action, extending a hand of support to the embattled people of Ukraine.

Deliveries of crucial medicines and medical instruments to the Donbas region have been just one facet of his unyielding commitment.

His heart's canvas also witnessed the construction of an orphanage in the country.