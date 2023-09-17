In a rousing and inspiring speech at the closing ceremony of the Summer Sports Schools, Türkiye's Youth and Sports Minister, Dr. Osman Aşkın Bak, celebrated the union of approximately 4 million young individuals during the summer season.

The minister emphasized that these young souls were brought together to learn the values of sharing, friendship, self-discovery and the path to becoming outstanding individuals through sports.

Furthermore, he revealed that the winter sports schools would soon follow, with all facilities, including gyms and swimming pools, remaining open and eagerly awaiting the participation of aspiring athletes.

In his address at the closure of the Summer Sports Schools in Istanbul, Minister Bak took pride in the expansive facilities scattered across every corner of Türkiye.

"We have constructed facilities throughout the country, and in these places, we have not only taught our young athletes how to excel in sports but also the values that extend beyond the field," he said.

"We will continue to instill these values in our youth. Türkiye boasts an exceptional sporting infrastructure, making it the European leader in youth sports facilities. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to our President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, who has been the driving force behind our endeavors."

Minister Bak underscored the pivotal role sports play in keeping the youth away from negative habits.

"One of our primary goals is to promote sports at the grassroots level and ensure that all our young citizens engage in at least two sports disciplines. As the Ministry of Youth and Sports, one of our most crucial duties is to keep our youth away from harmful habits like substance addiction and excessive screen time," he said.

Addressing parents, Bak urged them to actively involve their children in sports activities.

"Bring your children to sports centers, facilities, and swimming pools. Engage in conversations with them, for they need your communication more than ever. Nowadays, families tend to communicate through messages even when they are under the same roof, and this is not a healthy trend. Engaging in heartfelt conversations with your children, guiding them towards sports, and enabling them to practice it will teach them the values of sharing, friendship, and teamwork, and help them uncover their talents," he said.

Providing insight into the success of the summer sports initiatives, Minister Bak noted: "This summer, we brought together approximately four million young people from all over Türkiye. With our 'Let No One Be Left Unswum' project, we have already taught swimming to eight million individuals. Through talent scouting programs in schools, we identify children's aptitudes and guide them to suitable sports disciplines. It's essential to keep moving; otherwise, we may face various health issues, including obesity. That's why we encourage parents to enroll their children in sports schools. This break is just temporary. Our winter sports schools are on the horizon, and all our facilities, gyms, and pools will remain open. We eagerly await your participation."

Prior to the closing ceremony of the Summer Sports Schools, Minister Dr. Osman Aşkın Bak actively engaged with children in the outdoor play areas, displaying his soccer skills by dribbling the ball and taking penalty shots.

The "Be Active" program, in collaboration with the Türkiye Everyone for Sports Federation, featured a vibrant array of activities, including thrilling slam dunks, traditional dances, wushu performances, archery showcases, and captivating breakdance displays, concluding the ceremony on a high note.