Israeli fighter jet shot down by Syrian anti-aircraft fire

Syrian anti-aircraft fire shot down an Israeli fighter jet on Saturday and Israel struck an Iranian target that had launched an unmanned aircraft into its airspace from Syria, the Israeli military said.

"IDF (Israel Defence Forces) has targeted the Iranian control systems in Syria that sent the #UAV into Israeli airspace. Massive Syrian Anti-Air fire, one F16 crashed in Israel, pilots safe," Israeli military spokesman Lieutenant Colonel Jonathan Conricus said on Twitter.

The military said it is "monitoring events and is fully prepared for further action."

Israeli police said the F16 crashed in the Jezreel valley in northern Israel.

Meanwhile, Syrian state media cited a military source as saying that "more than one plane" was hit

"The Israeli enemy entity at dawn today conducted a new aggression against one of the military bases in the central region. Our air defenses confronted it and hit more than one plane," the unidentified military source said.

Israel has shot down several drones that previously tried to infiltrate its territory. The targeting of an Iranian site in response, however, marks an escalation in the Israeli retaliation.

Israel has been warning lately of the increased Iranian involvement along its border in Syria and Lebanon.