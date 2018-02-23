Russia ready to support UNSC draft resolution on Syria ceasefire, FM Lavrov says

Russia is ready to vote in favor of a United Nations Security Council draft resolution on a Syrian ceasefire, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Friday.

Lavrov added, however, that the text of the resolution must recognize Russia's concerns.

According to the top Russian diplomat, the Security Council is currently trying to pass a resolution declaring an immediate ceasefire for 30 days.

"For the resolution to be efficient — and we are ready to agree on the text which would make it so — we propose a formula which would make the ceasefire real, based on the guarantees of all who are inside eastern Ghouta and outside eastern Ghouta," Lavrov said.

He also said the U.S. refuses to amend the resolution to include the guarantee that the opposition will honor the ceasefire.