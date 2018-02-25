Eastern Ghouta attacks to continue despite UN truce call, Iran says

Iran said attacks would continue on opposition-held areas near Damascus, where clashes were reported on Sunday between insurgents and regime forces despite a U.N. resolution demanding a 30-day truce across Syria.

Warplanes and artillery hit some towns in the eastern Ghouta enclave, said residents, rescuers, and the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights. The Observatory, a U.K.-based war monitoring group, said Sunday's bombing was less intense than the attacks over the past week.

oppositions said they clashed with regime forces on several frontlines in the early hours of Sunday. There was no immediate comment from the Syrian military.

Iranian General Mohammad Baqeri, whose government backs Bashar al-Assad, said Tehran and Damascus would respect the U.N. resolution.

But the Iranian military chief of staff also said the truce did not cover parts of the Damascus suburbs "held by the terrorists", the Tasnim news agency said.

Several previous ceasefires have unraveled quickly in the seven-year war in Syria, where Assad's military has gained the upper hand with the help of Iran and Russia, its key allies.

The U.N. Security Council resolution on Saturday followed seven straight days of bombing by pro-regime forces on the besieged eastern suburbs, in one of the deadliest offensives of the war.

The Council voted unanimously to demand the truce to allow for aid access and medical evacuations. Yet while Moscow supported adopting the resolution, Russian U.N. Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia cast doubt on its feasibility.

The ceasefire resolution does not include militants from Daesh, al-Qaeda, and the Nusra Front.

Baqeri said Iran and Syria would adhere to it. But "parts of the suburbs of Damascus, which are held by the terrorists, are not covered by the ceasefire and clean-up (operations) will continue there," Tasnim quoted him as saying.

The latest escalation by Damascus and its allies has killed more than 500 people in the enclave over the last week, the Observatory has said. The dead included more than 120 children.

Air strikes and shelling on Sunday killed four people in eastern Ghouta and injured 27 others, it said.

The Syrian regime and Russia deny hitting civilians. Moscow and Damascus have said they seek to stop mortar attacks by militants injuring dozens in the capital.

The United Nations says nearly 400,000 people live in eastern Ghouta, a pocket of satellite towns and farms under regime siege since 2013. It is the only remaining big opposition bastion near Syria's capital.

Hamza Birqdar, the military spokesman, said the insurgents had thwarted attacks by pro-regime forces trying to advance. oppositions and troops have clashed with each others around the enclave in recent weeks.

Russia said it was counting on foreign supporters of anti-regime forces in Syria to ensure that the ceasefire was observed, the foreign ministry said on Sunday.