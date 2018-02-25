Pope backs UNSC cease-fire decision, calls for immediate halt to Syria violence

Pope Francis is denouncing the "inhumane" violence in Syria and is backing a U.N. Security Council-demanded cease-fire so food and medicine can reach desperate Syrians and the sick and wounded can be evacuated, especially in the opposition enclave of Eastern Ghouta which has been hit by the heaviest regime bombardment over the last week.

Francis led thousands of people in St. Peter's Square on Sunday for an "immediate" end to hostilities during Angelus prayers.

He said: "The month of February has been one of the most violent in seven years of conflict: hundreds, thousands of civilian victims, children, women and the elderly, hospitals have been hit, people can't get food. All this is inhumane."

He insisted: "You can't fight evil with evil."

On Saturday, the U.N. Security Council unanimously approved a resolution demanding a 30-day cease-fire across Syria to deliver humanitarian aid to millions and evacuate the critically ill and wounded. But the proposal will not apply to "individuals, groups, undertakings and entities associated" with Al-Qaeda and the Daesh groups.

"I therefore issue an urgent appeal for an immediate halt to violence to allow access to humanitarian aid -- food and medicines -- and the evacuation of the wounded and sick."

New air strikes hit Eastern Ghouta on Saturday raising the civilian death toll from seven days of intense bombardment to over 500 including more than 120 children, according to the U.K.-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights monitor.