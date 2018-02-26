Putin orders daily humanitarian pause in Syria's Ghouta

Regime carries out new air strikes on Eastern Ghouta, violates UNSC's ceasefire call

Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered a humanitarian pause in opposition-held eastern Ghouta in Syria to run daily from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. local time starting on February 27, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said Monday.

According to Shoigu,a humanitarian corridor will be opened for civilians to evacuate the area. Its coordinates have already been decided, and they will be announced in the near future, he added.

Earlier, Putin discussed the situation in eastern Ghouta with Russia's national security council, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

He added that the security council expressed concern about the "provocative actions" of the Syrian opposition.

Putin's order comes days after the United Nations Security Council unanimously adopted a resolution calling for an immediate 30-day cease-fire in the opposition held Damascus enclave, which came under heavy Assad regime bombardment in recent weeks.

More than 500 people, mostly civilians, were killed during the regime assaults.