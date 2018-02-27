Cease-fire fails to stop regime massacre in Eastern Ghouta

The regime and its main backer Russia continued to shell and bomb Eastern Ghouta relentlessly despite the cease-fire decision, taken by the U.N. Opposition groups who had welcomed the cease-fire attempted to respond to the bombardments as they fight the troops loyal to the regime on several fronts. The U.K.-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said the death toll surpassed 500 in the recent attacks. At least 120 of the dead were children. The regime is accused of using chemical weapons. Eastern Ghouta has been one of the areas where the regime has repeatedly fired chemical weapons.

This time, the regime used chlorine gas, health authorities told news agencies. Although it has not been confirmed that the regime used chlorine as poison, a statement issued by the local branch of the opposition Syrian Interim Government's Ministry of Health said victims, ambulance drivers and others could smell chlorine after an explosion.

Russian President Putin ordered a humanitarian pause in Syrian opposition-held eastern Ghouta to run daily from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. local time, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said yesterday. Earlier, Putin discussed the situation in eastern Ghouta with Russia's national security council, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said. The leaders of both Germany and France attempted to put pressure on Russia by calling its president, Vladimir Putin, on Sunday. Chancellor Angela Merkel and President Emmanuel Macron made it clear that a cease-fire was the basis for progress toward a political solution within the framework of the U.N.-led Geneva peace process, a German spokesman said.

The unanimous U.N. Security Council vote over the weekend asked for a truce to allow aid access and medical evacuation. Iran, which has been backing the regime since the war broke out in 2011, said the Syrian government would uphold the truce. Yet, Iranian Gen. Mohammad Baqeri was quoted by Tasnim news agency as saying that "parts of the suburbs of Damascus, which are held by the terrorists, are not covered by the cease-fire and cleanup [operations] will continue there." Bashar Jaafari, Syria's ambassador to the U.N., also said, "Our government will reserve the right to respond as it deems appropriate in case those terrorist arms groups are targeting civilians in any part of Syria with even one single missile." The opposition groups, in a similar fashion, said they would abide by the cease-fire, unless the regime continues its attacks.

Apparently, the regime and its backers, namely Russia and Iran, have not recognized the truce on the ground as their attacks continue. The Associated Press (AP) reported that the intensity of the attacks dropped on Sunday, after the truce. "Attacks on residential areas appear to have shifted to strikes on front lines where some of the most intense fighting took place throughout the day between government forces and their allies against insurgents. State media said that troops pushed into the eastern suburbs, reports the opposition denied. Opposition activists reported clashes on the southern edge of the rebel-held suburbs, known as Eastern Ghouta, and two airstrikes late on Saturday night, shortly after the resolution was adopted. During the day Sunday, more shelling and airstrikes were reported in Eastern Ghouta and Damascus," the report said.

In summary, the truce has not been working efficiently or preventing the regime from carrying out attacks on the city. Despite the fact that as many as 400,000 people live in the city with insufficient medical facilities and food, the regime is free to conduct attacks or to continue blocking the delivery of international aid. Although the U.N. considers the siege and deprivation of water and food to be war crimes, there has been no successful attempt to break the siege.