Regime resumes strikes on Syria's Ghouta as Russia denies ceasefire violations

Assad regime strikes resumed Wednesday on eastern Ghouta, as Russia denied U.S. allegations that it had violated a U.N. ceasefire and regime forces were seen advancing on the besieged opposition enclave of eastern Ghouta.

Russia and the Assad regime "are continuing to strive to ensure necessary humanitarian conditions," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in comments carried by state news agency TASS.

"In executing the adopted [U.N.] resolution, Russia is doing everything possible to ensure the pertinent humanitarian pauses and unblock the situation in eastern Ghouta," Peskov said, referring to the opposition-held territory outside Damascus.

On Saturday, the U.N. Security Council unanimously voted in favor of a 30-day humanitarian truce across Syria. The U.S. State Department on Tuesday accused Russia of not adhering to the agreement.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said regime warplanes intensified their strikes on areas in eastern Ghouta shortly after the humanitarian ceasefire ended at 0200 pm local (1200 GMT).

The civilian death toll in eastern Ghouta since the Assad regime and its ally Russia intensified their bombardment of the rebel enclave topped 600 Wednesday, the monitor said.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said 147 of the 601 civilians killed, mostly in air strikes, were children.

The rise in casualties came in part from the discovery of bodies that had remained trapped in the rubble of destroyed buildings by rescuers who took advantage of a Russian-brokered "humanitarian pause" to search for survivors.

"Six strikes hit Housh al-Zawahira and several raids targeted Douma, Harsta, Arbeen, Zamlka and Beit Sawa," it said adding, that one civilian and a rescue team member were killed and 15 civilians were injured after the humanitarian ceasefire ended.

The Observatory also said fighting resumed between opposition and regime forces in the fields that stretches between Harasta and Douma.

The humanitarian pause in hostilities in eastern Ghouta is envisaged to run daily for five hours beginning at 9 a.m. (0700 GMT). Tuesday, the first day of the truce, was marred by violence.

Elsewhere in eastern Ghouta, regime jets on Wednesday carried out six air raids targeting the town of Douma before the truce was to take effect, the Observatory said, killing three people.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov accused opposition groups of ceasefire violations in eastern Ghouta. Russia is a major military ally of Bashar al-Assad, whose forces have besieged eastern Ghouta for more than four years.

"The entrenched militants still continue shelling Damascus, blocking aid deliveries and the evacuation of those wishing to leave," Lavrov said at a U.N. Human Rights Council session in Geneva.

The top Russian diplomat repeated his state's justification for supporting the Assad regime as an effort to restore stability to the war-torn country.

"Never in human history has the intentional destruction of states turned into a blessing for ordinary people," Lavrov said in televised comments. "It has always brought about a humanitarian catastrophe for the civilian population."

Activist Abu Ahd told dpa from eastern Ghouta that regime warplanes could still be seen flying over the region shortly after 9 a.m. on Wednesday and the sound of bombardment could be heard.

Since February 18, more than 550 civilians, including 136 children, have been killed in the enclave, in which around 400,000 people are living, according to estimates by the Observatory.

U.N. humanitarian chief Mark Lowcock warned on Wednesday that if the ceasefire is not implemented in Syria to allow U.N. aid through to besieged areas, "we will soon see even more people dying from starvation and disease than from the bombing and the shelling."

There has been no actual improvement in the humanitarian situation, Lowcock told the Security Council in a briefing in New York.

The flouting ceasefire and the continued surge in violence has drawn criticism from France and the European Union against Damascus and its allies.

France said that Assad regime forces were bound by the UN's 30-day truce.

The opposition forces in eastern Ghouta had given a commitment to observe the truce, but Damascus had not, the French Foreign Ministry said.

It called on the regime's backers to pressure it to heed the ceasefire.