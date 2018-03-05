14 civilians killed in overnight airstrikes by Assad regime in Syria's eastern Ghouta

Syrians in eastern Ghouta use UN bags as shrouds to protest the agency's inaction

Fresh air raids by the Assad regime on the besieged opposition-held enclave of eastern Ghouta killed at least 14 civilians overnight, a monitor said Monday.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said barrel bombs -- crude, improvised munitions that cause indiscriminate damage -- were used, including on the town of Hammuriyeh, where 10 people were killed.

The Russian military said Monday that Syrian opposition groups had promised to let civilians leave their eastern Ghouta enclave near Damascus in exchange for humanitarian aid, Interfax news agency reported.

Earlier, Russia introduced a daily ceasefire in the severely bombed area but the military said that Syrian opposition had prevented local residents from leaving.

A total of 400,000 people in the region have largely been cut off from humanitarian aid, and activists have warned that the situation is dire, with food and medical supplies quickly running out.