President Donald Trump said on Thursday that the U.S. will withdraw its troops from oming out of Syria very soon and let other people take care of it.

Speaking in Ohio, Trump said: "We'll be coming out of Syria very soon. Let the other people take care of it now...We're going to have 100% of the caliphate, as they call it, sometimes referred to as land. We're taking it all back."

DETAILS TO FOLLOW...